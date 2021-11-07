Busy Weekend: Hundreds of kids roll up their sleeves to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine

It was a busy weekend for parents everywhere with kids 5 to eleven as hundreds flocked to pharmacies across town to receive their first dose of the Pfizer Vaccine.

Thursday the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine became available for children ages five to 11. According to the CDC now everyone ages 5 and older is recommended to get the vaccine.

Hayat Pharmacies saw more than 300 children between the ages of five through 11, which was an all-time high for their clinic.

Mariana Sanabria has three kids and so far, only 2 qualify to receive the vaccine.

"It's just been a count down for us. It's good to know that we're gonna be going into this winter season a little bit more protected," said Sanabria.

While studies show that kids remain at a lower risk of becoming severely ill due to COVID-19, local leaders say it is imperative that they get vaccinated to stop the spread.

Children and teens continue to represent the highest number of new confirmed cases in Wisconsin compared to other age groups.

Saturday afternoon, Mayor Tom Barret, held a press conference alongside local leaders to discuss their efforts in creating more vaccine clinics to get more children vaccinated.

"Currently, 19.7% of the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 are within children under the age of 12. So basically 20% of the people that are now suffering from COVID younger than 12," said the mayor.

However, as more shots go into little arms, officials hope to see that percentage decrease.

Hayat Pharmacies was buzzing with parents and children as they were one of the few offering vaccines to kids 5 and up on Saturday with no appointment needed.

"We came here a little bit on a whim, we had a vaccine appointment next Thursday at the health department but I figured the sooner the better," said Lynn Malec, mother of two.

National chains like CVS will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine at 6 select locations in Wisconsin for kids 5 years and older. Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability.

The Milwaukee Health Department has already started administering the vaccine to kids at its Northwest and Southside health centers alongside the drive-thru location in the Menomonee Valley.

Beginning Monday, the Health Department will offer clinics at various Milwaukee Public Schools and Seton Catholic schools.

"The schedule allows for kids to be vaccinated at their schools so they can reach full immunity by the holidays," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner, Kirsten Johnson.

