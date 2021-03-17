Menu

Businessman sues to end drop boxes, filling in ballots in Wisconsin

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Paul Sancya/AP
According to multiple reports, police in California suspect arson after an official ballot drop box was set on fire in Baldwin Park. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 5:18 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 18:18:58-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative businessman has filed a lawsuit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court seeking to ban absentee ballot drop boxes and other election practices.

Jere Fabick filed the lawsuit on Monday, arguing the elections practices he's challenging aren't authorized in state law.

He's seeking to ban drop boxes, prohibit municipal clerks from filling in missing witness information on absentee ballots and prohibit third parties from requesting or returning a ballot for another elector.

The lawsuit does not seek to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in November, instead asking the high court to ban the practices going forward.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
