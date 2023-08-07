Businesses ready to welcome Bronzeville Week celebrations

MILWAUKEE — Bronzeville Week is underway with plenty of events scheduled to highlight African American culture, arts, entertainment and commerce.

From "Pancakes and Poetry" to food demonstrations, you can find a full list of events by clicking here.

While you're out celebrating Bronzeville Week, it's also a great opportunity to support local businesses who call the district home.

You can find Tiffany Miller and her brand Fly Blooms at the Bronzeville Collective.

"It's like a dream come true," Miller said about running the business.

She co-owns the Bronzeville Collective which also features over 30 Black, Brown and queer makers and entrepreneurs.

"We have everything from apparel, jewelry, candles, crystals, all sorts of joy and most importantly we have at," Miller said.

The story embodies the meaning and tradition of Milwaukee's Bronzeville.

"To be a part of the renaissance, the revitalization of this area with a retail space that houses so many businesses, it's like we're honoring our ancestors, we're honoring those businesses that were once here," Miller shared.

For Bronzeville Week, Miller said her co-owner Lilo Allen organized a Bronzeville Bingo.

"Which will help a lot of people venture out to the Bronzeville neighborhood," Miller explained. The bingo card includes specials at various businesses in the area.

Just around the corner from the collective, a bike store with a mission is looking forward to welcoming people to the neighborhood (and hope they take their bikes to the celebration).

"We're looking forward to just obviously the foot traffic coming through the door, but also to help out any of the people coming by for the event, help them with their bikes, fix them up," said Dream Bikes Milwaukee General Manager Gabriel Manzanet. "Our whole goal here is to take in donated bikes from the community or the bike shops, fix them up and refurbish them for the community for a fraction of the price of retail."

Bronzeville weeks runs through Saturday, Aug. 12.

