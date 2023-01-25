Bus rapid transit service between Milwaukee and Wauwatosa to begin in June

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County's bus rapid transit service between Milwaukee and Wawautosa is set to begin passenger service on June 4.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, officials say they are on schedule for the east-west line. Studies for the commuter route began in 2016 and construction started in June 2021.

RELATED:



BizJournal reports that battery-powered electric buses will run a nine-mile route between Milwaukee's downtown lakefront and the Watertown Plank Road park-and-ride lot. It will pass through Marquette University, the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, and near 25 hotels and 120,000 total jobs.

By 2035, "The Connect" is expected to have more than 9,500 daily riders.

A second proposed line that would run north and south is also still in the works. According to BizJournal, the line would follow 27th Street between Ikea in Oak Creek and Bayshore mall in Glendale. The next step for the 18-mile route is for the county to start the environmental project reviews and project engineering.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip