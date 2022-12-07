Burlington teen born with brittle bone disease wins big at international para dancing competition

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Fourteen-year-old Eve Dahl is quite literally the definition of resilient.

At just six weeks old, Eve was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease. Slowly over time, she's lost most mobility in her legs.

"I was walking more when I was little, but as I grew, my growing kind of affected my body," said Eve.

But her condition hasn't stopped her from pursuing her passion…dance.

"I think when I dance l kind of am a completely different person," said Eve.

She started dancing at five years old, but once she became wheelchair-bound, she found a new way to express herself through para dancing. It is a competitive sport involving ballroom dancing but for people in wheelchairs.

"Once she's on that dance floor, she puts it all out there," said Eve's mom, Deb Dahl.

Three years ago, the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Brookfield began offering free para dance lessons. That's where Eve met her standing para dance partner and instructor Ernie Olivas.

"Just seeing her progress throughout these years becoming the confident, charismatic, outgoing young lady she's become has been quite amazing," said Olivas.

In November, Eve competed in her first international para-dancing competition in Malta where she placed first twice in two major showcases.

"Just the dancing there and being able to perform in front of people, that was definitely the part I loved most. I think the placements were the cherry on top," said Eve.

Serving as a reminder that your circumstances, whatever they may be, don't define you.

"She doesn't wish she never had the disease, she's overcome it," said Eve's dad, Lance Dahl.

"I think it's definitely good to push the boundaries and see exactly how far you can go," said Eve.

​Now back home after an experience of a lifetime, Eve is preparing for her second competition in Holland in 2023. Her family has started a GoFundMe for Eve to help raise money for next year's competition. They say each international event costs about $10,000 including travel expenses. If you'd like to help contribute, visit GoFundMe.com.

