Burlington police chief to retire May 20 after 27 years of service

BURLINGTON, Wis. — Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson announced Wednesday he will be retiring on Friday, May 20 after 27 years of service.

Over his tenure, Chief Anderson has served Burlington as a dispatcher, patrol officer, detective, field training officer, school resource officer, lieutenant, and chief of police, according to a statement from the city on Wednesday.

“I will miss the community as I have been fully supported throughout my career by this community, as well as by the Common Council, Police and Fire Commission, and my fellow co‐workers," Chief Anderson said. "I have been a part of this community since my parents moved here in the mid‐1970s and have always known that Burlington is a great place to live, to work, and to visit. It is now time to spend more time with my family and continue to expand on my outdoor recreational activities.”

Lt. Brian Zmudzinski will be Chief Anderson's successor. Lt. Zmudzinski will begin as chief on May 21. He has served on the City of Burlington Police Department for 17 years.

“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve as the City of Burlington’s next police chief," Lt. Zmudzinski said. "I am proud to work alongside the brave men and women of our department who deserve the most credit and recognition. I want to congratulate and thank Chief Anderson for his leadership and guidance over the years to our department and community.”

Lt. Zmudzinski began as a Burlington police officer in 2005 and served in several assignments before being promoted to sergeant in 2010. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2015. He also served in the United States Marine Corps from 2001 to 2005. He participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004.

Lt. Zmudzinski has a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and a master's degree in criminal justice administration. He recently graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

