Burglary at Wisconsin Pokémon shop caught on camera, one stolen item worth $15,000

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A break-in at a Wisconsin shop that sells Pokémon merchandise was caught on security video Monday. The store had to temporarily close due to damage from the burglary.

Grand Chute Police are investigating the burglary at The PokeShop 2.0. The store's staff said the break-in happened early Monday morning around 1 a.m.

The suspect is seen in the video grabbing multiple items and smashing glass display cases to steal more items. The store's owner told NBC 26 that the estimated dollar loss from stolen items is between $20,000 and $30,000 dollars. One item that was stolen, a 1999 Base Set Booster Box Unlimited, was valued at around $15,000.

Other items stolen included sealed sports products and Pokémon Singles and Graded Cards, including a specific graded card, the BGS 9.5 Radiant Charizard. The suspect also grabbed a PSA 10 Vileplume GX Secret Rare.

The store owner said many Charizard cards, such as the Charizard V Shiny, were also stolen.

The store's staff asks the public to check the Facebook marketplace for any listings that match any of their stolen items. Anyone with information is asked to call the store's owner, Titus, at 715-203-5799 or contact the Grand Chute Police Department at 920-832-1575.

The store canceled its weekly events due to the burglary's damage shutting down the store.