Suspected 'celebratory gunfire' narrowly misses sleeping toddler's crib

A family in Glendale is feeling shaken up after a stray bullet narrowly missed their sleeping toddler.

In a news release Glendale police said they suspect the bullet was “celebratory gunfire” from people ringing in the New year.

For dad Tim Moore finding the bullet hole less than two feet from his son’s crib was definitely not how he wanted to start off the new year.

“That’s where he should be safe is in his own crib,” he said. “I mean you hear about that stuff but you never think it’s going to happen to you.”

Learning the danger their son — not yet two-years-old — was in is something Tim and his wife Marie Moore said they’re still trying to wrap their heads around.

The couple said they were awoken late in the night by a loud bang. Tim went to investigate but, seeing nothing amiss, assumed it was more fireworks celebrating the new year.

It wasn’t until morning when they found pieces of drywall in their son’s crib that the couple realized that the sound was a bullet. Police found that bullet hidden among their toddler’s stuffed animals.

“We can’t even think of what could’ve been,” Tim said.

Marie said she’s grateful incredibly grateful for her son's safety and is comforted some knowing he slept through the whole ordeal.

“He’ll never know,” she said. “Put the guns down. Even if you shoot them in the air for a celebration, put the guns down. The bullets have to go somewhere, and you don’t know where they’re going to end up.”

Glendale police are also reminding people that shooting a firearm in the air is extremely dangerous and puts innocent people at risk.



