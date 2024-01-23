Building management says burst pipe at Kilbourn Ave. apartment was weather related

Dozens of residents at the Historic Lofts on Kilbourn returned to their apartments Sunday, after a water pipe burst caused everyone in the 99-unit building to evacuate Saturday.

Milwaukee officials said the pipe, which caused extensive damage, was linked to the building's sprinkler system, and left about 100 adults and 80 children temporarily unhoused.

By Monday morning city leaders, who have been helping those displaced, said residents in only two units weren't cleared to return.

Tenant Linda Johnson credits property management for the quick turn around.

“They're the ones that got all that water up out of here,” she said. “It was terrible, and the maintenance guy he came and he did whatever he could."

A spokesperson for the Historic Lofts on Kilbourn said, in part, in a statement to TMJ4 News that management was working diligently to fix the damage and relocate displaced residents to vacant units.

But some residents like Alicia Wilson said they could be doing more, namely communicating better with tenants.

"It's hard to get a hold of management, they're not here a lot of times,” Wilson said.

Management's spokesperson also confirmed the pipe burst was weather related, but would not say if it could have been avoided.

Leaders with the city's Department of Neighborhood Services said the building was up to date on its fire inspection, that includes its sprinkler system.

