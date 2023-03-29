Bug 'N Out Lounge owner to have tavern license suspended after 12-year-old fatally shot

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — After over an hour of deliberation between the City of West Allis' Public Safety Committee, Bug N' Out Lounge owner Amy Thompson will have to close her doors for three months after a 12-year-old was shot and killedoutside of the bar last month.

"We are happy that the committee agreed with the terms and we don't have to go to trial," said Thompson's attorney Michael Maistelman.

Following the death of 12-year-old Ronnel Smith who was killed after attending a birthday party at Bug N' Out Lounge, the West Allis Police Department filed a complaint against Thompson, requesting that her tavern license either be suspended or revoked.

"This incident is tragic, and I would tell you that it weighs heavily upon her."

Tuesday night an agreement was made between the city attorney, the police department, and Thompson. Her tavern license will be suspended for 90 days. This prevents Thompson from being able to operate her lounge again until late July.

"She's going to take a pretty big hit because she's going to be shut down for a good chunk of the summer," said Maistelman.

In the complaint, the police department claimed that the shooter was able to get inside the party by climbing the lounge's fire escape. They also say at least 100 kids were seen on the second floor where the birthday party was held, exceeding the room's 80-person limit.

Thompson's attorneys say she's since implemented additional security measures to her lounge. This includes installing three more security cameras on the second floor, putting an alarm on the fire exit door, and getting a security wand to scan people down before entering the bar.

Before the safety committee signed off on the agreement, they added two other stipulations: An employee must be present at all times when events are held on the second floor and no alcohol will be allowed to be served upstairs.

"If there are any problems in the future, make no mistake that the committee will take swift action," said Alderwoman Rosalie Reinke.

The common council will take a full vote on the agreement at their next meeting on Tuesday, April 18. If approved, Thompson could close the lounge as soon as Wednesday, April 19.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip