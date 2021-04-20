Watch
Bud Pavilion brings back free Wednesday live concerts series this summer

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
concert crowd hands
Posted at 9:06 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 10:06:34-04

Wednesday Night Live is back for 2021 at the Budweiser Pavilion.

The venue announced on Facebook that it was bringing back its live music series on the State Fair grounds this summer.

The lineup of cover bands for the summer include:

  • June 9 – Cherry Pie
  • June 16 – The Toys
  • June 23 – Rebel Grace
  • June 30 – Almighty Vinyl
  • July 7 – Generation Z
  • July 14 – The Cheap Shots
  • July 21 – The LoveMonkeys
  • Aug. 25 – The Now
  • Sept. 1 – Bella Cain
  • Sept. 8 – 33rpm
  • Sept. 15 – Cherry Pie
  • Sept. 22 – Madison County

Admission is free and parking is $6 per vehicle. Gates open at 6 p.m. and live music begins at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

