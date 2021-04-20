Bud Pavilion brings back free Wednesday live concerts series this summer

Wednesday Night Live is back for 2021 at the Budweiser Pavilion.
The venue announced on Facebook that it was bringing back its live music series on the State Fair grounds this summer.
The lineup of cover bands for the summer include:
- June 9 – Cherry Pie
- June 16 – The Toys
- June 23 – Rebel Grace
- June 30 – Almighty Vinyl
- July 7 – Generation Z
- July 14 – The Cheap Shots
- July 21 – The LoveMonkeys
- Aug. 25 – The Now
- Sept. 1 – Bella Cain
- Sept. 8 – 33rpm
- Sept. 15 – Cherry Pie
- Sept. 22 – Madison County
Admission is free and parking is $6 per vehicle. Gates open at 6 p.m. and live music begins at 7 p.m.
For more information, click here.