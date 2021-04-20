Bud Pavilion brings back free Wednesday live concerts series this summer

Wednesday Night Live is back for 2021 at the Budweiser Pavilion.

The venue announced on Facebook that it was bringing back its live music series on the State Fair grounds this summer.

The lineup of cover bands for the summer include:

June 9 – Cherry Pie

June 16 – The Toys

June 23 – Rebel Grace

June 30 – Almighty Vinyl

July 7 – Generation Z

July 14 – The Cheap Shots

July 21 – The LoveMonkeys

Aug. 25 – The Now

Sept. 1 – Bella Cain

Sept. 8 – 33rpm

Sept. 15 – Cherry Pie

Sept. 22 – Madison County

Admission is free and parking is $6 per vehicle. Gates open at 6 p.m. and live music begins at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip