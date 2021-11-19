Bucks turn 2021 Championship Court into merchandise for the public

MILWAUKEE — Attendees at the Bucks game on Saturday will receive a free wood block made from the 2021 NBA Championship Court at Fiserv Forum. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive the 1.5” x 1.5” blocks.

The free blocks are part of the NBA Reclaimed Program, which is being launched in partnership with the NBALAB and the craftsmen company Artsman. The program will also produce other collectibles and products out of the Championship Court, which will launch for retail sale on Saturday

“Our fans played such an important role for us in winning the NBA championship, so we are excited to offer them the opportunity to own a piece of history by transforming our 2021 NBA Championship court into cherished keepsakes,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development.

More items will be added to the NBA Reclaimed catalogue throughout this season, and more information can be found on the Bucks Pro Shop website .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip