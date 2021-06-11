Bucks to host 'Love Wins: Chalk the Plaza' at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are inviting the community to "Love Wins: Chalk the Plaza" on Saturday, June 12 at the plaza at Fiserv Forum.

The event is held in honor of Pride Month and in remembrance of the fifth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub tragedy. Community members can write messages of love, pride, remembrance and resilience.

The Bucks Pride Alliance, an internal group of Bucks employees, and other LGBTQIA+ groups will work together to write "Love Wins" on the north end of the plaza near the intersection of Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Juneau Avenue.

The event begins at noon and will wrap up at 2 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip