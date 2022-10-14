Bucks superstar Bobby Portis to bowl at Landmark Lanes for a good cause

MILWAUKEE — You have the opportunity to bowl with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Bobby Portis and it is all for a good cause!

Drink Wisconsinbly is holding its inaugural Bowling With The Champ Charity Bowling Classic on Friday at the historic bowling alley. Landmark Lanes recently celebrated its 95th anniversary.

Portis will bowl against Al Larson, an account at Drink Wisconsibly.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated on behalf of Wisconsibly Cares to the Bobby Portis Foundation, event organizers say. The foundation serves and supports single-mother families.

There will be on-site fundraising, including a 50/50 raffle.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and bowling will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $100 and are available online.

