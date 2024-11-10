Bucks Pro Shop to launch merch collaboration with Roots of Fight

According to a release from the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum is launching a new collection of the Bucks lifestyle clothing brand, Bucks in Six.

The new merchandise will be available in-store today, Sunday, November 10.

This collection is in collaboration with the apparel and lifestyle brand, Roots of Fight, according to the release.

The collection includes sweatshirts, sweatpants, and accessories.

Milwaukee Bucks Some of the items in the new collection

The release says that this collection is available exclusively in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum while supplies last.

Check out the Bucks in Six website for more information on the collection.

