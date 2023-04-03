Bucks Playoffs: First-round tickets go on sale Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the postseason for the seventh straight year, and first-round tickets will go on sale beginning Tuesday.

Single-game tickets for all potential Bucks First Round games at Fiserv Forum will go on sale to the public at 12 p.m. on April 4. Tickets can be purchased on NBA.com.

The Bucks will host Game 1 and 2 of the First Round at Fiserv Forum, as well as Games 5 and 7 if necessary. Milwaukee's First Round opponent and schedule will be announced next week.

The Bucks say further information on the playoffs, including watch parties, fan giveaways, and more will be announced soon.

Last month, the Bucks clinched its playoff spot by defeating the Phoenix Suns 116-104, becoming the first team to 50 wins this season, the Associated Press reports. On Sunday evening, the team defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, marking Milwaukee's 56th win of the season, the most in the NBA.

According to ESPN, the victory brought the team closer to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are leading the Boston Celtics by two games with four remaining.

The team's dominating performance has many wondering if Giannis Antetokounmpo will win a third Most Valuable Player award.

"We certainly feel like Giannis is the MVP," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said, according to ESPN. "Best player, best record, what he does on both ends of the court, the rebounding, the blocked shots, the defense, guarding on the perimeter. He does everything: play-makes, attacks, gets to the free throw line. We feel like he's in the conversation and he should be the guy."

ESPNreports Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-best 31.1 points on 55% shooting, with 11.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 62 games this season. After Sunday's game, Antetokounmpo said he's not focused on the MVP title.

"It's a great compliment," Antetokounmpo said. "I was happy when I won my first two. I'm happy that the last five years, I'm able to be in the conversation. I'm happy that I'm able to be consistent. I'm happy I'm able to help my team be great, but that's the goal. That's the only goal. Keep putting myself in position to help my team be great."

