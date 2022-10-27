Bucks, Milwaukee, WisDOT announce new reckless driving initiative

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are launching a new campaign to fight reckless driving on Thursday.

The new program has a website, which can be found here.

Officials said "Control Your Drive" is WisDOT’s new advertising campaign focused on "putting an end to reckless driving across the state." A video featuring Bobby Portis will air during Bucks games at Fiserv Forum throughout the current season, according to a news release.

