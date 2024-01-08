Bucks introduce new adaptive clothing line for fans

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks organization is making it more accessible to show off your team spirit with MagnaReady apparel.

MagnaReady is an adaptive clothing brand that uses magnets instead of buttons and zippers on clothing. Now, you can get MagnaReady Bucks gear.

For Bucks President Peter Feigin, it's personal.

"My father had been disabled as well and this is like miraculous. This is incredible," Feigin said of the clothing.

His dad suffered several strokes, impacting his mobility. He said his father didn't have the dexterity to do buttons.

Although Feigin's father has passed, he knows he would have appreciated the independence the clothing provides and he hopes bucks fan who face mobility and dexterity challenges feel seen by the organization.

"This is not a big money-maker, this is not changing the world of apparel and retail for us. But, this is a life changer for those who understand how important it is to have easily accessible, ready apparel that they can help dress themselves," Feigin said. "It looks like a regular piece of apparel, which is also a very important part of the equation."

The Bucks are the first team in the NBA to add the MagnaReady brand to their selection of fan apparel. He hopes other teams will follow.

"This, for me, is a catalyst of how can we innovate... how do 29 other NBA teams and every pro team kind of use this as a platform to help those who have disabilities, who have dexterity issues," Feigin said.

The adaptive clothing is available at the Bucks ProShop at Fiserv Forum and online.



