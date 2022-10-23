Bucks home opener draws thousands of fans to deer district Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Whether you’re young or old, big or small, everyone who came to the deer district Saturday night had one thing in common: Their love for the Milwaukee Bucks.

"This is always a great atmosphere here it’s a family gathering and there’s not a better place to be than the district," said Angel Ramos.

The Buck’s home opener game against the Houston Rockets brought life back to the district. With fans anxiously waiting to watch some of their favorite players return to the court.

"This is actually my first Bucks game at Fiserv forum ever," said Kaylynn Johnson. "Khris Middleton baby, number 22!"

Benjamin Scott and his wife Christa, drove two hours to the cream city to see the one and only, number 34, Giannis Antetokounmpo, in person. A player who holds a special place in the family’s heart.

We named our baby girl after Giannis. She was born November 19th of 2020," said Benjamin.

And they’ve all got their fingers crossed that this season, the Milwaukee Bucks will once again, win it all.

"The excitement, the games, and no matter what we win or we don’t win a championship it’s always a fun place to be," said Eva Tahiraha.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip