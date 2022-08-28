Bucks gaming wins NBA 2K League Championship

The Milwaukee Bucks are celebrating another championship run, but this time it is on the virtual hardwood.

Bucks Gaming, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, won its first NBA 2K League Championship on Saturday. They defeated Wizards District Gaming 3-1 in a best-of-five series in front of a live audience in Indianapolis.

Players representing Bucks Gaming included Dimez, Seese, Dawsix, Cooks and Johhny. Dimez was named Finals MVP.

“We’re so excited to bring this championship home to Milwaukee and our fans,” Dimez said. “Each player on our team played a critical role in this victory and we’re elated to make history for Bucks Gaming. We’re grateful to the Bucks organization and the staff which helped make this possible.”

Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin credited the entire team, not just the gamers, in helping securing the team's first championship.

“A tremendous team was assembled by our general manager Patrick Glogovsky and coached to perfection by Head Coach Lance Sessions, Feigin said. "The players demonstrated that they are true champions and we are so proud of their success.”

A celebration for Bucks Gaming will be held this week on the plaza at Deer District. More details on that will be available soon.

