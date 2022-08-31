Bucks Gaming celebrates after winning 2022 NBA 2K League Championship

MILWAUKEE — Bucks Gaming celebrated Tuesday after winning the 2022 NBA 2K League Championship over the weekend.

Though the Milwaukee Bucks weren't NBA champs this year, their gaming counterparts took home their first-ever championship win on Saturday.

Bucks Gaming beat the reigning champions "Mavs Gaming" 2-0.

Local leaders, including Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, helped congratulate the players in The Beer Garden in Deer District.

The team took home $500,000 for winning the championship. The finals had 1.7 million unique viewers on the league's Twitch channel, according to the franchise. This was also the second time the team ever appeared in the playoffs.

Player Artreyo "Dimez" Boyd was named 2022 NBA 2K League Finals MVP. Other players celebrated Tuesday include Jeremy “Seese” Seese, Dawson “dawsix” Thomas, Michael “Cooks” Campbell, Mason “Johhny” Bracken, Head Coach Lance Sessions, and General Manager Patrick Glogovsky.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip