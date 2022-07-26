Watch Now
Bucks G-League affiliate 'Wisconsin Herd' acquires rights to Alex Antetokounmpo

Posted at 8:49 PM, Jul 25, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, the Wisconsin Herd, recently acquired the returning player rights to Alex Antetokounmpo.

The Wisconsin Herd also obtained a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft in exchange for the returning player rights of Raptors 905 player Jalen Lecque.

The 6-foot, 8-inch former Dominican High School star played in 23 games with the Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors.

Antetokounmpo also played alongside his two older brothers Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo at the 2022 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge in February.

Prior to joining the NBA, Antetokounmpo earned two all-state nods while attending Dominican High School. He decided to forgo college and turned pro immediately after leaving high school. He played one season in Europe before returning to the USA to sign with the Raptors 905.

The Wisconsin Herd is set to begin their fifth season on Nov. 4.

