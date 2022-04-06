Bucks: First 10K fans at Thursday's game will score Giannis championship bobblehead

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will be giving away a Giannis Antetokounmpo championship bobblehead to the first 10,000 fans at Thursday's game.

The Bucks take on the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Bucks are back in the postseason for the sixth straight season and they are returning to defend their 2021 NBA Championship title. The Bucks 2022 Playoffs will officially tipoff next weekend with First Round action.

The start date and opponent for the Bucks' First Round series is yet to be determined. However, limited single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday at 12 p.m.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the First Round by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip