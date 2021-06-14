Bucks fans have high hopes after the team ties series

The Deer District was at full capacity as fans filled Fiserv Forum and the outside plaza to cheer on the Bucks in their second home game of the playoff series for the first weekend since a majority of COVID protocols were lifted.

Ecstatic fans swarmed through the Deer District chanting "Bucks in 6" as they revelled in confidence believing the team will win this series.

"We’re gonna pull it out in six," said fan, Jay Foreman, who experienced the in-person game of the Bucks losing in Brooklyn. Foreman believes the home-court advantage was what produced the win. "It’s so good to finally have fans back after the whole pandemic. They brought the energy today I feel like that’s really what kinda pushed the team to the win."

Crowds packed bars and restaurants all throughout 3rd Street. "Hey as long as a Bucks win I'm going to make some money," said Eric Allums, who runs the Hot Dig-A-Dee Dog stand.

Thriving off of the crowds, Allums says today itself he saw "record-setting" customers, a win in and of itself for his business. He believes the pandemic played a huge role as to why fans are savoring in the post-game celebrations.

"Everybody just wants to be outside though you know, for the past year everybody was off and stuck at home."

The Bucks are set to play their next game in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip