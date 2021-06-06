Watch
Bucks Fans Fill the Deer District for the first time together without a mask mandate

Nearly six thousand fans packed the plaza outside of Fiserv Forum to watch the game
Adam Hunger/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket past Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Bucks vs Nets Game 1
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 13:06:45-04

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks lost to the Nets Saturday evening in the first game of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

It was the first time for fans to gather in a large capacity with no mask mandate. "Nobody's wearing masks, we're all having a great time, we're loving it," said one fan.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds, but the Bucks were just 6 for 30 from 3-point range.

Crowds enjoyed music by DJ Shawna throughout the watch party. "It's electric watching your city compete for a championship," said another fan.

Despite the loss, fans are hopeful and ready to come back to the Deer District to support their team come Monday night for Game 2.

The Bucks have gone 30-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is also the league leader with 37.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.4.

