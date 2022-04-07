Bucks, Brewers, Admirals, Packers team up with Special Olympics Wisconsin for new initiative

WISCONSIN — Special Olympics Wisconsin has launched a new initiative in collaboration with the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Admirals.

The new initiative, Our Team, is a first-of-its-kind effort to celebrate inclusion across sports. According to a press release, Our Team is designed to showcase the programming Special Olympics Wisconsin makes available to Wisconsin athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Through funding and awareness efforts, Our Team will celebrate athletes of all abilities in all sports.

“Today we are leveling the playing field for all athletes and sports fans in our state,” Special Olympics Wisconsin Interim President & CEO Don Wigington said. “OUR TEAM signifies the opportunity to play the game, to be a part of a team, to experience the thrill of victory, to celebrate the spirit of competition. Together, with support from our incredible OUR TEAM partners, we will form a collective voice to promote the principles of inclusion, diversity, and equity.”

The initiative comes in coordination with the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics Wisconsin. The organization hopes this initiative in coordination with the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Admirals will help grow engagement and funding for Special Olympics Wisconsin over the next 50 years.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have the Bucks, Brewers, Admirals, and Packers represented on the Special Olympics Wisconsin Board of Directors,” said CFO at Children’s Wisconsin and SOWI Board Chair Marc Cadieux. “Special Olympics Wisconsin is the authority of inclusion. By eliminating barriers and providing inclusive opportunity, Special Olympics Wisconsin brings visibility to sports for all people in Wisconsin, regardless of ability or disability. OUR TEAM amplifies that mission.”

