Bucks Andre Jackson Jr. hosts coat drive to benefit local kids and students

Milwaukee Bucks forward Andre Jackson Jr. is hosting a coat drive in an effort to keep local kids warm this winter.

The drive will take place in the Plaza at Deer District before Bucks games on Jan. 14-15, and 17.

Fans are encouraged to donate new and gently used coats, hats, gloves, and scarves.

Online donations can also be made here.

All donations will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee and the Greater Amsterdam School District.

