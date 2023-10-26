Buck crashes through window of Noodles & Company in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — It was quite a surprise for the lunch crowd at a Noodles & Company restaurant in Beloit on Tuesday.
A buck got into the restaurant through a window, wandered around the restaurant and kitchen, and left out the back door.
The chain is having fun with the incident and offered "2 buck" ($2) mac and cheese on Wednesday.
No word on whether this Buck was from Milwaukee or not.
Oh deer! No word if this Buck was from Milwaukee, but it made a splash at this @noodlescompany in Beloit during lunch on Tuesday. #Wisconsin @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/t5lyFg3eBe— SUSAN KIM (@SusanKim4) October 25, 2023
