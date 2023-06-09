Buck Bradley's and its long bar in downtown Milwaukee is closing

MILWAUKEE — Buck Bradley's bar in Milwaukee, advertised as having the longest bar east of the Mississippi River, is shuttering its doors.

The bar referred TMJ4 News to a statement from owner Walter "Wally" Paget. He is shutting the bar down after 28 years of ownership, due to declining health.

According to the statement:

“With my ongoing health issues the timing was just right for us to consider selling the business. I believe it goes without saying that with all the years my family and I invested into Buck Bradley’s that this decision was not an easy one to make.”

“I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. After 28 years of great nights and rough nights, 28 years of stories that can be told and retold; and some that just can’t, my heart is filled with so much joy to have been a part of an industry I love, in a city that I love.”

The bar is located at 1019 N. Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr.

The new owners of the Buck Bradley's location, who are also the owners of Pete's Pub at 1234 E. Brady St., tell the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that they plan to open a new bar called "Copper" in the location.

