Buc-ee's, popular travel center chain, proposes first Wisconsin location in DeForest

DE FOREST, Wis. — Buc-ee's has proposed its first Wisconsin location, according to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal,

The popular Texas-based chain of travel centers opened its first out-of-state location in 2019 in Robertsdale, Alabama. They currently have 10 out-of-state locations with several other out-of-state locations in various stages of construction and planning, BizJournal reports.

The proposed location for Wisconsin would be on a 23-acre site in DeForest, about 16 miles north of Madison. The proposed building is about 73,400 square feet with 120 fueling stations under two canopies. There would be roughly 600 parking spots, including 20 dedicated to electric vehicle charging.

According to Stan Beard, a real estate director for Buc-ee's, the Wisconsin location would employ about 200 people.

BizJournal's Olivia Pulsinelli reported that the proposed Buc-ee's location is north of County Highway V and east of County Highway I along Interstate 39/90/94 north of Madison.

The location would be crossed by drivers from Milwaukee, Madison, and southern points that are headed north to places like Wisconsin Dells, Eau Claire, and the northern woods of Wisconsin.

