Bublr Bikes to host 'Bublr Bash' in Milwaukee this summer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee nonprofit bikeshare operator, Bublr, has announced "Bublr Bash" will return Aug. 4 in Milwaukee.

Bublr Bash will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year’s bash will be held by Wheel & Sprocket at their location in Bay View, 187 E. Becher St., Milwaukee, and hosted by Vincent Van Great.

The musical guest lineup, with sound by Kneeverland Productions, will be announced soon.

"For me, I love Bublr Bikes because it is another way for me to interact with and encourage the community in ways other than music and performing,” said Vincent Van Great. “I love the fact that I have an opportunity to be an advocate for a transportation service that not only promotes a healthier lifestyle but a cleaner planet as well."

The event serves as Bublr’s main fundraiser each year. The event helps ensure the nonprofit organization can continue offering affordable bikeshare and Bublr’s other programs such as B3 Workforce Development Program, the Bublr Access Pass, Savvy Cycling Classes, the Adaptive Bike Program and to help obtain cleaner air for everyone.

