Bublr Bash: Bublr Bikes celebrates 10 years in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bublr Bikes, Milwaukee's nonprofit bike share system, is celebrating 10 years of exploring Milwaukee at this year's annual Bublr Bash.

Steph Connects was invited and talked with one of the organization's managers about all of the community programming and partnerships the organization supports.

This year's Bublr Bash will feature speakers Milwaukee Mayor Cavelier Johnson and Ray Hill, the Executive Director of the Historic King Drive BID.

The Bublr Bash helps to ensure that Bublr can continue providing a world-class bike share system while providing community programming such as: B3 Workforce Development Program and Savvy Cycling Classes. Additionally, the nonprofit helps fund Bublr's free Access Passes to income-qualified residents of Milwaukee County and Bublr's specialty adaptive bikes.

