Brutal cold hitting Milwaukee area proves to be potentially life-threatening

As temperatures plummeted across Milwaukee, the brutally cold conditions proved to be life-threatening.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office reported three men died since Friday, with hypothermia as the probable cause.

Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Regional Burn Center treated at least 6 people for frostbite over 24 hours.

"If you're out for a few minutes, you might just end up with like cold, tight, tingly fingers, but any longer and you can end up with blistering and up to loss of limbs," said Melissa Kersten, a nurse practitioner at the center.

Some individuals suffered frostbite after their car stalled or while clearing snow.

"The theme throughout this is the lack of preparedness, [they] didn't have gloves or proper warm clothing," Kersten explained.

The Street Angels team, based in Wauwatosa, tries to reach neighbors experiencing homelessness year-round.

"Our regular outreach last night I saw a little over 50 people. I could not convince just one person to go inside," Co-Director Shelly Sarasin said. "I’ve provided the most resources that I can, whether it be hand warmers, toe warmers, a warm blanket."

Street Angels was able to put some of the most vulnerable people in hotels last week.

On Monday, they spent an extra day providing meals to those staying at warming centers.

"My biggest suggestion is to let people know where the resources are," Sarasin said.

With frigid temperatures expected to linger for a few days, Kersten expects they will see more patients suffering frostbite. She strongly advises covering up with warm layers if you have to go outside.

