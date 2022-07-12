Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band playing in Milwaukee in 2023

MILWAUKEE — Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will be playing in Milwaukee on March 7 during the just-announced 2023 tour.

They are booked for Fiserv Forum, one of 31 stops across the country. The tour is using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. The Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT on July 27. If tickets remain, a general onsale for all fans begins the same day at 3 p.m. CT.

2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit https://t.co/YahXTKffvV. pic.twitter.com/CgUpOUftho — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 12, 2022

The band will also be stopping in St. Paul and Columbus, if you can't make the Brew City show.

These are the band's first tour dates since February of 2017.

