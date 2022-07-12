Watch Now
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band playing in Milwaukee in 2023

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of his one-man show “Springsteen on Broadway.” Performances at the St. James Theatre begin June 26 with an end date set for Sept. 4. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 8:06 AM, Jul 12, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will be playing in Milwaukee on March 7 during the just-announced 2023 tour.

They are booked for Fiserv Forum, one of 31 stops across the country. The tour is using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. The Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT on July 27. If tickets remain, a general onsale for all fans begins the same day at 3 p.m. CT.

The band will also be stopping in St. Paul and Columbus, if you can't make the Brew City show.

These are the band's first tour dates since February of 2017.

