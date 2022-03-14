Brownstone Social Lounge reopens one month after triple shooting that left one dead

MILWAUKEE — The Brownstone Social Lounge is buzzing once again. Customers were happy to the newly renovated establishment Sunday evening for the first time since the triple shooting that left one dead on February 10th.

"We had always looked at brownstone as a sacred place but on the 10th of February that was taken from us," said Corey Smith, the owner.

31-year-old Krystal Tucker was among the three victims shot killed.

Tucker was hosting the night of Feb. 10 when police believe 25-year-old Jordan Tate opened fire shooting after he was rejected at the door because didn't meet the 27 and up age requirement.

"It was tough. This is one of the places that I felt safe. Never in a million years did I think something like that would happen here," said Michael Washington a frequent customer and former Milwaukee Police Officer.

Washington retired last summer but after learning his friend, Krystal had died here, he knew he had to do something. So he recently joined the staff as a full-time security guard.

"I'm happy to be able to make sure that everybody is out here having a good time and the staff feels safe."

Brownstone will now only allow patrons 30+ to enter in.

"That hopefully will give our customers and our staff a piece of mind in feeling protected," said Jona Moore, an owner.

Owners, Jona Moore and Corey Smith used the month of being closed to grieve and renovate the lounge.

"Blue was Krystal's favorite color so all of the blue accents that's in the bar now is all dedicated to Krystal," said Moore.

The suspect police identified as Jordan Tate is still on the loose and the owners say they'll be giving out a cash reward for anyone with direct information as to where he is.

Court filings show he has hired an attorney in Waukesha despite not yet being arrested.

Milwaukee Police say he has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless injury.

The lounge hopes to do a bigger re-opening launch on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

