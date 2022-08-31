Brown Deer School Board votes to help 13 students impacted by apartment fire

BROWN DEER, Wis. — The Brown Deer School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to help 13 students who were impacted by an apartment fire earlier this month.

The board approved a one year waiver of registration and student fees for the students. The 13 students are a part of eight different families.

The school board expects it will cost about $2,000 to cover the fees.

Around 100 people were displaced after more than 40 units were deemed uninhabitable at River Place Apartments due to fire and water damage. The fire happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Watch: A viewer sent us a video of a portion of the roof collapsing.

Crews battle large apartment fire in Brown Deer

Officials believe a lightning strike likely caused the fire. No one was injured.

Victims displaced from the fire had until last Friday to completely vacate.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip