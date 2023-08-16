Brown Deer police seeking armed sexual assault suspect after bus incident

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for an armed sexual assault that happened on Aug. 3.

Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 8900 block of North Deerwood Drive. Both the suspect and victim got on a Milwaukee County Transit bus near Teutonia and North in Milwaukee and rode the bus to Brown Deer where the incident occurred.

The suspect and the victim did not know each other.

The suspect is described by police as an African American man in his 40s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red polo-style shirt, tan khaki pants, grey slide sandals, a purple wristband on his left wrist and a Chicago Bears snapback baseball hat (orange brim, "C" front logo, orange "BEARS" lettering on the back of the hat and a helmet logo on the right side).

Anyone with information is asked to call Brown Deer Police at 414-371-2900 regarding case 23-009210.

