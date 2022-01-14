Brown Deer police seek 56-year-old critically missing woman

BROWN DEER, Wisc. — The Brown Deer Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a critically missing woman.

Police say 56-year-old Rose M. Guerrero was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. at her residence. Police responded to the area of 44th and Tower on Thursday around 12:40 a.m. for the report of a missing person.

Guerrero is hearing impaired, but can read lips and can communicate in writing. She also suffers various medical conditions, police say.

Guerrero is described by police as the following:

Hispanic

Height: 5'0

Weight: 230 pounds

Hair: black

Eyes: brown

Last seen wearing: gold rimmed eyeglasses, purple leggings, long sleeve purple shirt, possibly a black jacket

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip