BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Brookfield native Sydney Brandt is hoping to earn a spot at the 80th U.S. Women's Open and compete in her home state at Erin Hills Golf Course.

Growing up just 40 minutes south of Erin Hills, Brandt could only imagine what it felt like to walk those fairways. Now, she's trying to make that a reality.

"I mean, I just think it would be super special just to be in my home state playing in like this huge women's professional event," Brandt said.

It's part of what pushed the Brookfield native to make her return to competitive golf.

WATCH: Brookfield's Sydney Brandt aims to qualify for U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills

Brookfield native hoping to qualify for U.S. Women's Open

"I have taken kind of a little hiatus from competitive golf, so I am really excited to get back in that environment," the Catholic Memorial High School graduate shared. "It is super different playing Saturday morning with mom and dad versus competing with the best of the best, so I'm super excited to get back in that environment."

Her last tournament was two years ago, which was also a U.S. Women's Open qualifier.

"I went straight from graduation into a practice round that day, so I was a little all over the place the day before," she recalled.

As she gets set to make her comeback, she's reminding herself not to carry the weight of expectations.

"Yes, I do want to qualify, but I'm not going to be upset if I don't," Brandt expressed. "If I place in the top five, if I place in the bottom five, it was the experience that really matters to me."

Brandt is excited to share this experience with her caddy and the man who first introduced her to golf at four years old: her dad.

Sydney Brandt Sydney Brant and her dad hug at a golf tournament for St. Catherine University.

"I'm looking forward to having him on the bag, and that's what I'm most excited for on Monday," she smiled. "If it's not good golf, it's going to be a fun day with my dad."

Brandt will golf in a field of 78 this upcoming Monday at Elgin Country Club, which is just outside of Chicago. The qualifier will be two rounds of golf in one day, with the top two golfers earning spots at this year's U.S. Women's Open.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error