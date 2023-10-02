Brookfield teacher returns to work after suspension over antisemitic gesture, remarks

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield middle school teacher is back to work after being suspended for making an antisemitic gesture and remark to students.

The Wisconsin Hills principal sent a letter to parents regarding the Sept. 21 incident, stating the teacher made an "antisemitic gesture and remark during class that is highly offensive to both Jewish and non-Jewish individuals."

An investigation revealed the teacher didn't intend harm, but did violate school policy, according to the letter. Following the suspension, the school's principal said in another letter to families, "Over the past week, disciplinary action and corrective measures have been implemented including antisemitism education."

Local blog Elmbrook Community Need To Know alleges the teacher "gave the Nazi salute to her class and told the class to respond with either "Heil Hilter" or "Heil [Teacher Surname]." TMJ4 News is yet to confirm this information.

When asked if the Elmbrook School District would like to provide a statement on the incident, the district's chief strategy officer Chris Thompson declined.

The Wisconsin Hills teacher joined Elmbrook in August of this year. The local blog alleges that prior to her suspension, community members complained about how the teacher was running her class.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip