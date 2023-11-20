Brookfield Native Tyler Moore Joins the TMJ4 Weather Team

It will be a homecoming for Meteorologist Tyler Moore who returns to Wisconsin in December to join the local news station he grew up watching. Moore is the newest member of Storm Team 4 and will be part of the TMJ4 News Today team, weekday mornings from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

After graduating from Brookfield Central High School, Moore received his degree in Atmospheric Science from North Carolina Asheville. He was a Division 1 NCAA men’s soccer player during his time in college and interned at WKRN in Nashville and CNN in Atlanta.

Moore started his meteorology career at WJFW in Rhinelander before working in Fayetteville and, most recently, WTSP in Tampa Bay. His forecasting experience includes everything from Wisconsin blizzards, Arkansas tornadoes and tropical weather in Florida. He recently covered Hurricane Ian, providing viewers with wall-to-wall coverage of the storm.

As a Wisconsin native, Tyler is excited to return to his hometown with his fiancée.

“This is truly a full circle and dream come true moment for me,” Moore says. “My passion to be a meteorologist started in Milwaukee. Ever since first grade, I’ve only wanted to be a meteorologist, in fact I grew up watching TMJ4 because of their history of great meteorologists. Now I can’t believe that I will be joining this legacy weather team. I am looking forward to living close to my family and having the opportunity to be your morning meteorologist!”

Like Moore, TMJ4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky grew up in Southeast Wisconsin and recognizes the value of Moore’s experience.

“Tyler’s career has exposed him to severe weather forecasting of all kinds, including big Wisconsin snowstorms. We’re excited to have him on the team,” Niznansky said.

Moore joins the station on December 4 and will start on the air shortly after that.

