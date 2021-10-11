Brookfield man killed in hit-and-run crash Saturday night, police say

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A 66-year-old Brookfield man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night, according to police.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of W. Capitol Dr., west of Calhoun Rd. According to a news release from police, the man was hit by two vehicles traveling westbound on Capitol Dr.

The driver of the first striking car, a 57-year-old Brookfield man, was not hurt. He was arrested for hit and run involving death, police say. Criminal charges will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office in the coming days, the news release says.

The driver of the second car was an 18-year-old Brookfield woman. She was also not hurt.

If you have any information about the fatal crash, police ask you to please contact Captain Chris Garcia at the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3627.

