Brookfield man found dead in wooded area behind New Berlin baseball fields

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A Brookfield man was found dead in a wooded area behind the baseball fields at Buena Park in New Berlin on Monday.

The New Berlin Police Department said they received a report of a man down in the area around 9:40 a.m.

The man, a 54-year-old Brookfield resident, was determined to be dead. His body was turned over to the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Police say no foul play is suspected and that there is no threat to the community.

