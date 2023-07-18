Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brookfield man found dead in wooded area behind New Berlin baseball fields

Police say no foul play is suspected and that there is no threat to the community.
police tape
Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
police tape
Posted at 7:52 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 20:52:16-04

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A Brookfield man was found dead in a wooded area behind the baseball fields at Buena Park in New Berlin on Monday.

The New Berlin Police Department said they received a report of a man down in the area around 9:40 a.m.

The man, a 54-year-old Brookfield resident, was determined to be dead. His body was turned over to the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Police say no foul play is suspected and that there is no threat to the community.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device