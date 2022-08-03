Bronzeville Week kicks off Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The annual celebration of African-American culture returns this weekend, as Bronzeville Week commences on Saturday.

The celebration will run from Aug. 6 through Aug. 13, celebrating Black culture, history, art, commerce, and entertainment.

The 11th Bronzeville celebration will feature an ArtWalk and Afro Caribbean Cultural Celebration, pancakes and poetry, and a Red, Bike, and Green Bronzeville Ride on Saturday, cultural and arts festival on Sunday, and even a sleepover heading into the event on Friday night.

To see all the events, check out the Bronzeville Week Facebook page.

