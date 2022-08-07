Bronzeville Week begins celebrating Black-owned businesses

MILWAUKEE — Bronzeville week kicked off Saturday morning with a 5k run followed by several different brunches at local businesses.

The week-long annual tradition all started with a few friends trying to figure out a solution to a neighborhood problem.

"There was a big box retailer that was attempting to come in the gateway of Bronzeville, right where Pete's Supermarket is right now," said Alderwoman Milele Coggs.

A big box business in the Bronzeville neighborhood was never the goal for locals that wanted to preserve the rich African American culture and art.

"After we were successful in making sure that big box didn't come we sat down and said you know we cannot keep fighting against what we don't want to see over here, we should start spotlighting what we do like over here and showcase what's possible."

11 years later, Bronzeville Week has become an official city of Milwaukee event that highlights local artists and businesses.

"This week's 8 days' worth of entertainment gives people everything from discussions to trolly rides. It is a display of the African American culture and entertainment."

Bronzeville Week 2022 Schedule

Many of the week-long events take place at or highlight a local Black-owned business, like Mi Casa Su Cafe.

"We've been busy since Thursday so like the pre-buildup to Bronzeville Week has been so awesome and exciting and kept us so busy and it's allowing us to grow," said Robert Agnewjr, an employee at the cafe.

Due to the surge, the business has had to extend its patio overnight to add additional seating for new customers.

"I would bet if you come and enjoy some time with us for Bronzeville Week even after this week is over you will find yourself being a repeat visitor to Bronzeville," said Coggs.

