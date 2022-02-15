Bronzeville Center for the Arts purchase of DNR office gains first approval

MILWAUKEE — According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the Bronzeville Center for the Arts development on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee advanced Wednesday with State Building Commission approval for a land sale.

The Bronzeville center is for African American art and would replace a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources regional office. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the center will include educational programs, maker space for artists and galleries, and a performance hall for up to 250 people. Its campus would consist of outdoor gathering spaces as well.

“As we seek additional approval from the Joint Committee on Finance, we are encouraged by the groundswell of support we have received from the community and look forward to continuing to develop a shared vision for a world-class art and cultural center in the heart of Milwaukee’s Bronzeville District,” Kristen Hardy said, a Milwaukee attorney and president of the Bronzeville Center for the Arts Board.

The center could open in 2024, at the earliest, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

