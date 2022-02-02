Bronzeville Center for the Arts proposing new art and cultural center

MILWAUKEE — On Wednesday, the Bronzeville Center for the Arts (BCA) announced its plans for a new $1.6 million land purchase for a new art and cultural center.

If the plan goes through, the BCA would build a 50,000 square foot facility for feature exhibitions, education, and immersive artistic programming focused on African American art and history, according to a press release from BCA. The organization will submit its proposal to the State Building Commission on Feb. 9.

“This site has tremendous potential for the Bronzeville Center for the Arts,” said Kristen Hardy, a Milwaukee attorney and president of the Bronzeville Center for the Arts board. “Someday in the near future, it is our hope that visitors from across the city, state, and nation will come to Bronzeville to explore African American art and art history in ways that foster and inspire personal expression, the exchange of ideas, and creative entrepreneurship.”

The BCA would be purchasing the property previously owned by the state which was occupied by the Wisconsin DNR Southeast Regional Headquarters.

If this goes through it would be the organization's second investment in the area after the anticipated 507 W. North Ave. development. Construction for that project will begin in the spring. The $1 million redevelopment will go towards building an art gallery, workshop space, and the BCA offices.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip