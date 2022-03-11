Bronze Fonz returns to the Milwaukee RiverWalk

MILWAUKEE — The Bronze Fonz returned to the Milwaukee RiverWalk Friday after he was removed for maintenance on February 1.

VISIT Milwaukee hosted a ceremony to celebrate Fonz's return and detailed what has been done to him during his time away.

The Fonz was undergoing maintenance at Vanguard Sculpture Services, who stripped him of all his paint and covered him "with a traditional patina for bronze."

Instead of having blue jeans and a white shirt, the Fonz is now completely bronze which will allow for easier upkeep and maintenance. According to VISIT Milwaukee, though, the statue has varying shades for visual effect.

“Vanguard Sculpture Services’ expertise and care for the Bronze Fonz has been so valuable,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. “Having worked on such a wide array of artworks – including a small role working with the artist when this statue was first created – Vanguard’s brought a knowledgeable perspective to the project.”

This was the first time the Bronze Fonz was removed from the RiverWalk since his installment in 2008. Hopefully, we won't have to lose him again!

