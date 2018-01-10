Broadway musical 'Hamilton' is coming to Milwaukee's Marcus Center

"HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now," a news release from the Marcus Center says.
The epic musical, authored by Lin Manuel-Miranda, won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2016.