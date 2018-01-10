Broadway musical 'Hamilton' is coming to Milwaukee's Marcus Center

MILWAUKEE -- The national tour of Broadway smash "Hamilton" will play in Milwaukee as part of the Marcus Center's 2019-2020 season, the theater announced Wednesday.

Specific dates for Milwaukee's Hamilton engagement have yet to be released. The best way to guarantee eats is to purchase a season subscription for the 2018-19 season, the Marcus Center says.

"HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now," a news release from the Marcus Center says.

The epic musical, authored by Lin Manuel-Miranda, won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2016.

Information regarding individual ticket sales will be released at a later date. Get more information here.