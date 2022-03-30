Watch
Broadway musical based on Disney's 'Frozen' to headline Marcus Center's new season

Series includes 7 Broadway shows & over 15 MPAC Presents shows
Posted at 8:59 PM, Mar 29, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Broadway musical based on Disney's "Frozen" will headline the Marcus Performing Arts Center's (MPAC) new season.

The show will run in Milwaukee next April. The musical includes new songs that are now in the Disney movie.

Frozen is one of seven Broadway shows coming to town. The list also includes Les Misérables and Hairspray.

Here is the full lineup:

  • Beautiful - The Carole King Musical: Nov. 8-13
  • Les Misérables: Nov. 29-Dec. 4
  • My Fair Lady: Jan. 3-8, 2023
  • Hairspray: Feb.712, 2023
  • Six: March 7-12, 2023
  • Disney's Frozen: April 6-16, 2023
  • Hadestown: May 2-7, 2023

The new season also includes over 15 MPAC Presents shows.

Details on the complete season, including tickets, can be found here.

